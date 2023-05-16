No names given by Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu did not give any names when asked who he thought is not suitable to be on the board of government entities.

The Leader of the Opposition had questioned the appointments made by the government, saying many of those being appointed are failed candidates.

Seruiratu says this is evident in recent appointments made to the boards of Post Fiji, Fiji Hardwood Corporation, and a few others.

He claims that fit-for-purpose directors are needed.

“The best process for filling in boards is to identify the skillsets of those we need on the board and then search widely for the people who have those skillsets, competencies, and experiences. The current modus operandi is, however, to get failed candidates on all boards. Some of these candidates may have some of the experience required on these boards, but they are obviously not the best people. Some of them are complete misfits, but probably just to keep them happy.”

FBC News then asked Seruiratu for names of those that FijiFirst feels are not fit for the roles; he responded, saying FijiFirst understands that the three parties that have now formed the government have reached some agreement, but the best people need to be appointed.

Questions have been sent to the government for a comment.