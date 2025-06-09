No excuse for school dropouts, says Radrodro

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has echoed concerns over school dropouts in the country.

Although he did not reveal current data, Radrodro says a number of school-aged children are currently living as street dwellers, while others remain in rural communities.

He adds that with government grants, free education, and the Matua Programme in place, there should be no excuse for school-aged children or youths not to be in school.

“The government is allocating over thousands of dollars for education alone, grants, to ensure that everyone has equal access to education”

Radrodro says that with the Education Act now under review, the Ministry is optimistic it will be given greater prerogative to ensure all students are enrolled and attending school.

He is also encouraging those above the age of 18 who wish to pursue secondary-level education to enrol in Matua programmes.

