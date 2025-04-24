No distress call made in Suva dock incident

The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited is urging all vessel crews to utilise available maritime assistance channels to ensure timely and coordinated response in emergency situations.

This following the alleged attack on a foreign fishing vessel at the Suva floating dock last week.

The corporation noted that during the incident, no distress call was made to either Suva Vessel Traffic Service or Suva Radio 3DP, nor was a formal report lodged in the aftermath.

It was further confirmed that the incident occurred at the floating dock, Naiqasiqasi which falls under the jurisdiction of IMEL.

Acting CEO and CFO Suresh Prasad says that Fiji Ports was not made aware of the incident until video footage began circulating on social media and says the company is fully cooperating with the Fiji Police as investigations are currently underway.

Although FBC News was informed from reliable sources that this is not the first time an incident as such has happened, Prasad emphasised that this is the first officially reported incident for 2025.

He reaffirmed that Fiji Ports is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all vessels crews and port infrastructure and continues to work closely with relevant stakeholders to deter illegal activities in Fiji’s maritime sector.

