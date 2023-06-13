No communication from PM claims Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum claims that Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka has not responded to a letter highlighting the need for the Constitutional Offices Commission to meet and appoint members of the Electoral Commission.

Speaking outside the Suva Magistrate Court this morning, Sayed-Khaiyum says FijiFirst is hoping that members of the Electoral Commission will be appointed this week so they can do their work.

He claims that a complaint by FijiFirst to the Commission against Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa has yet to be dealt with due to this.

In the letter, FijiFirst claims that the decision by the Acting SoE to suspend FijiFirst was not fair.

Sayed-Khaiyum claims the commission is not able to perform its duties as expected because not all members of the Commission have been appointed.

“We have also written to Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka, who is the Prime Minister and is also the Chair of the COC; he has not responded to us either. Fill in the vacancies, and certainly what will happen now to our complaints? The law says the Electoral Commission has to respond to us within a few days; they have not, and they failed to do so.”

FBC News has written to the Prime Minister’s Office regarding this and is expecting a response.