Nightclub implements age verification policy

A nightclub in Labasa has maintained its mandatory security check for patrons when required as part of its overall safety measures.

This initiative is also aimed at ensuring Labasa remains a safe place for people to enjoy the nightlife.

Underground nightclub owner Amelia Simmons says that business has been thriving in the past weeks, and implementing a legal age policy has been one of their main drives.

She says these initiatives also aim to prevent the increasing incidents of brawls and assaults in some divisions.

“We are not like a nightclub in Suva; we’re not like a nightclub in Nadi, right? We’re probably one of the first nightclubs that actually promoted the idea of ID, making sure that people that will come into the nightlife have an ID and also are within the age group and not underage.”

Simmons adds that all the staff are trained on how best to serve people and avoid chaos where individuals end up in the hospital.

She states that when a patron is drunk, they stop serving them liqour and find a taxi for them to go home.

Labasa Town Council’s special administrator, Samuela Ligairi, has also acknowledged the nightclub operators for maintaining the best services for the people of Labasa.

“Before the licenses are issued, the council makes sure that everything is aligned with the requirements. And every now and then we have stakeholders meeting issues about nightclub operators and how best we can maintain Labasa to be the best place for clubbing.”

Meanwhile, Labasa currently has three existing nightclubs and five throughout the town that are closely monitored and patrolled by police officers on a daily basis.