NGO group warns of rising governance, rights issues in Fiji

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights has raised serious concerns about what it describes as growing governance failures and human rights shortfalls in Fiji throughout 2025, warning that these trends pose a threat to democracy and the rule of law.

In a statement issued on 31st December, the NGOCHR says systemic injustices, weak accountability, shrinking civic space and questionable government priorities continue to affect the lived realities of many Fijians.

The coalition has strongly criticised the design of the proposed Truth and Reconciliation Commission, saying it fails to clearly distinguish between perpetrators and victims of past human rights violations, risking retraumatisation of survivors and undermining public trust.

Concerns have also been raised about the National Referendum Bill 2025, with NGOCHR warning that provisions could criminalise ordinary advocacy, restrict public debate and limit freedoms of expression, association and political participation guaranteed under the Constitution.

The NGOCHR says increased militarisation, ongoing restrictions on peaceful assembly, self-censorship within the media, weak police accountability and the continued marginalisation of women, girls, people with disabilities, LGBTQI+ persons and migrant workers remain major issues.

The coalition has also questioned government spending priorities, cabinet reshuffles, and what it calls “willy-nilly” decision-making, while highlighting rising cost of living pressures, gaps in health services and infrastructure failures.

NGOCHR is urging the Government to urgently amend restrictive laws, strengthen police accountability, protect civic space, address violence against women and girls, and adopt people-centred policies focused on poverty reduction and essential services.

It stresses that symbolic reforms are not enough and says human rights must be realised in practice, with transparent governance, meaningful justice and dignity guaranteed for all Fijians.

