NFP here to stay: NFP Leader

National Federation Party Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the NFP is strongly placed to unite Fiji as part of the coalition government.

Speaking at the party’s 60th anniversary celebrations, Prasad says NFP is here to stay.

He says Fiji’s oldest political party has weathered many storms and survived many political battles.

“It suffered annulment in three elections from 1999 to 2006, and many of our political detractors were rubbing their hands with glee and concluded many times that we are dead and buried, but like a phoenix, we rose from the ashes in 2014, and we did so because of our leaders, who sacrificed their own interest and time to ensure that nobody would bury the National Federation Party.”

Professor Prasad says NFP survived because it did not take short-term shortcuts for personnel glory, did not believe in short-term gain, and prevailed.

He says the NFP still holds dear the vision of the party’s pioneers.

He adds that NFP’s achievements have been monumental.