NFA seeks higher inspection fees

The National Fire Authority is proposing an increase in fees for building inspections and plan vetting services.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says that under the proposed changes, the plan vetting fee would double from 50 cents to $1 per square meter, while inspection fees would increase from 50 cents to 80 cents per square meter.

Sowane explains that since the establishment of the NFA’s Structural Fire Safety Department in 2005, these fees have remained unchanged despite rising operational costs over the past two decades.

“Since the establishment in 2005 until 2025, there hasn’t been any adjustment made to the rates of inspection and the rate of vetting.”

He cited the increased cost of living and a recent 20% staff salary increase following the Joint Employment Exercise as key reasons for the proposed revisions.

“Everything has gone up, but our fees have remained almost the same for nearly 20 years.”

The Structural Fire Safety Department is tasked with ensuring that all buildings comply with fire safety regulations outlined in the National Building Code.

The proposed fee increases aim to support the department’s ongoing efforts to uphold fire safety standards across Fiji.

The NFA is expected to finalize and implement the new fee structure after consultations with relevant stakeholders.

The next consultation will take place at the Labasa Civic Centre next Tuesday.

