NFA cautions on fire safety in light of recent property fire in Rewa

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane has expressed deep concern and reiterated the Authority’s ongoing call for heightened public awareness and responsibility, particularly as the country approaches the festive season.

He made this response to a recent fire incident at Taci Village, Noco, Rewa, on Wednesday afternoon, last week, which resulted in extensive damage to a family home.

NFA received a call from a resident at 4:24 p.m reporting a property fire in the area.

The Nausori Fire Station was immediately dispatched to the scene where firefighters found a two-bedroom concrete and partially wooden dwelling fully engulfed in flames, with villagers using buckets of water in an attempt to control the fire.

Firefighters worked swiftly to contain the blaze, and the fire was completely extinguished by 4:57 p.m.

A post-incident investigation was promptly conducted by which confirmed that the fire was accidental in nature.

The property belonged to Kesaia Talemaitoga, who resided there with her four children, mother, and mother-in-law.

The house was not insured, and the estimated damage cost is approximately $40,000, with 90 percent of the structure destroyed.

There were no injuries reported, and no other nearby properties were affected.

Sowane cautioned everyone that as the festive period approaches, the risk of fires increases substantially.

He further emphasized the importance of community responsibility in fire prevention, stating that safety begins with simple daily habits.

The NFA CEO also took the opportunity to caution drivers and road users, highlighting the need for attentiveness and responsible driving, as

NFA crews often face challenges navigating through traffic when responding to emergency calls.

He appealed to motorists to always give way to fire trucks and other emergency vehicles, as public cooperation could help save lives and property.

