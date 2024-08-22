New projects to boost economy

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Investment Fiji is currently managing 185 projects with 83 already in the construction phase.

While making submissions before the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty highlighted several significant projects aimed at bolstering the economy.

Chetty says some of these projects are in the pre-development stage and are expected to come online within the next six to twelve months.

He highlighted some of the emerging sectors that Investment Fiji is actively working to develop.

“We have some new sectors that we’re trying to work on and develop educational tourism retirement village’s digital nomads and also diaspora investment is also our focus because we see the potential of that investment and they are really keen to invest in Fiji.”

Chetty adds these projects are expected to have a substantial economic impact as they move forward.

Chetty highlighted the Sofitel project in Nadi, the Crown Plaza project, Westin, the Hilton Garden development in Suva, Carpenters Tower, and the FHL Tower in Suva, which is nearing completion and will add substantial commercial space to the capital.

Other key projects include the Wananavu Resort in Rakiraki, the Amra’s project in Nausori, and the Vuvale Plaza in Nadi.