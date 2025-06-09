New plywood standards to strengthen construction safety

[Source: WOW]

Fiji’s climatic conditions have highlighted the need to strengthen building materials so they can better withstand extreme weather.

Plywood is a strong, affordable wood product made by gluing thin layers of wood together.

It’s commonly used in buildings for things like roofs, floors, and walls because it is durable and versatile.

This was emphasized by the Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Business Development, Shaheen Ali, while speaking at the Plywood Standards Consultation this morning.

He says plywood is widely used across the construction sector, but the conditions in Fiji including high humidity, varying rainfall, heat, and frequent exposure to cyclones make it essential to improve plywood standards.

Ali adds that the consultation will allow the team to gather information from relevant authorities on how to strengthen the construction industry and ensure plywood products meet the required standards.

“So as far as plywood is concerned, it has become one of the most widely used building materials in Fiji because it does the job and it is cost-effective. It is also very versatile, and it plays a central role in everything from roofing and flooring to joinery and wall systems. But we know that while we can use plywood, it needs to be reliable. It needs to meet the challenges that our climate brings.”

Ali says the work on improving plywood standards is crucial, as it strengthens safety, resilience, and economic protection.

He adds Fiji will adopt four Australian and New Zealand plywood standards to make sure all plywood used in buildings meets clear and reliable quality rules.

Ali says that the standards will be monitored both within the industry and at the border.

He further adds that this approach allows Fiji to align with international best practices while tailoring the standards to suit Fiji’s climatic conditions.

He says the initiative will also protect consumers from unsafe or substandard materials and support long-term resilience by reducing the need for costly repairs and replacements.

