New pathway for rehabilitation process

The Fiji Corrections Service is working on the upskilling of offenders to assist in their rehabilitation process.

According to Rehabilitation Director Waisale Soqonakalou, FCS used a one-size-fits-all treatment program in the past, but they have a seven-stream treatment program now.

“As of now, the changes have been implemented in the Fiji Correction Service. Once an offender walks into the prison, we identify all these known and taught skillsets and his or her capabilities. Then we dissect the root cause of the offending behavior, then we have the treatment program for them.”

Soqonakalou says that FCS is working with Fiji National University to provide RPL programs and provide offenders with certificates.

He adds that when offenders are released, they can further their education, and they can take that certificate to the banks for assistance in their business.