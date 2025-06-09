New partnership strengthens early warning communications

File Photo

Telecom Fiji has entered a new partnership that will boost disaster preparedness by improving communication infrastructure and ensuring that warning systems across the country work seamlessly together.

They are collaborating with Live & Learn Fiji, the National Disaster Risk Management Office, and key national stakeholders, including the Fiji Meteorological Service, the Ministry of Disaster Management, the Ministry of Communications, Telecom Authority of Fiji, and other Telecommunications service providers.

This partnership will strengthen the Multi-Hazard Early Warning System.

A key part of this work is advancing the use of the Common Alerting Protocol an international standard that allows emergency alerts to be sent out simultaneously across multiple channels such as SMS, radio, TV, mobile apps, websites, and sirens.

Telecom Fiji Chief Executive Charles Goundar says strengthening Fiji’s early warning capabilities is not just a technical responsibility; it is a commitment to protecting lives.

