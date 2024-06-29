New minimum wage rate welcomed

The Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary, Felix Anthony, has welcomed the announcement of a proposed increase in the national minimum wage rate.

Effective from August 1, 2024, the national minimum wage will increase to $4.50 per hour.

This will be followed by a further increase to $5 per hour, effective from April 1, 2025.

Felix Anthony says even not getting the rate he wanted, the new rate is a good start.



[Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony]

“We would have, of course, loved to see the $5 come as soon as possible, but we are pleased that the minimum wage has increased to $4.50 on the on the 1st of August and, of course, $5 on the on the 1st of April. What we hope to see is that this review continues until we achieve a living wage in this country, and we will continue to encourage the government to move in that direction, but surely this is progress as we see it, and we welcome that.”

The Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad says the initiative to raise the minimum wage is part of their effort to boost income.

“We also recognize the additional economic burden that this will place on some employers. We are open to looking at solutions for those employers who are challenged by these new rates.”

The Employment minister, Agni Deo Singh says that the relevant processes and consultation were carried out before the implementation of the rate.

“The new process and consultation took place, and a final decision was made that from the 1st of August it will be $4.50, and then from the 1st of April 2025 it will be the $5 that has been determined, and likewise, the 10 sectoral wages will also go up by 50 cents.”

The Minister urges all employers to ensure that the correct minimum wages are paid to their workers, and the Ministry will closely monitor to ensure full compliance.