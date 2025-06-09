New measures to tackle worsening termite damage

The government is stepping up efforts to curb the worsening termite infestation, which continues to spread across parts of Lautoka and Labasa causing major damage to homes, infrastructure, crops and household items.

Fisheries and Forests Minister Alitia Bainivalu says Fiji is battling two destructive species of termites, including the Asian subterranean termite, one of the world’s most damaging species with a single nest holding up to two million termites.

She says the Ministry is intensifying inspections of timber treatment plants, boosting public awareness, and guiding consumers on proper timber use and building designs that make homes less vulnerable.

“Termites thrive when timber is easily accessible or incorrectly used in construction. That is why our protection measures must be multi-layered, proper building design, correct timber specification, the use of durable or treated timber, and physical barriers to reduce termite access.”

Bainivalu says chemical treatment alone is not enough, as good construction standards and correct timber specifications are equally important.

She adds the Ministry is now exploring new timber marketing regulations and is working closely with the Fiji Competition and Consumer Council to ensure timber retailers meet the required standards and that consumers buy the right products to protect their homes.

