New licenses support Fiji's fisheries

The Ministry of Fisheries has issued close to 900 new licenses, signaling a boost for local fishermen.

Minister Alitia Bainivalu stresses that this growth is tied to the government’s focus on sustainable fishing practices. To further improve fisheries management, the ministry is reviewing key legislation.

She says that this year, they have issued sixty licenses to offshore fishing companies, permitting them to operate their vessels in Fiji’s fisheries waters.

“I believe that with our legal frameworks and processes in place, we will have a growing fisheries industry—one that is forward-looking and able to accommodate the needs of our coastal communities and those who rely on fish and fishing for their livelihoods.”

Bainivalu adds that more youth are showing interest in the sector, and as a result, they are encouraging communities to establish cooperatives and educating them on sustainable fishing methods.

Deputy Secretary for Fisheries, Netani Tavaga, says that the fishing sector plays a critical role, and therefore, urgent action needs to be taken toward its sustainability.

“That way, small island developing states benefit from fishing in general. It’s a long battle ahead, especially when you’re dealing with distant water fishing nations and the fact that you have the right to fish, the freedom to fish in the high seas.”

The government is strengthening the fisheries sector by improving regulations, promoting sustainability, and ensuring the fair distribution of benefits to communities, while balancing economic growth and environmental protection.

