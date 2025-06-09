New leadership for TSLS

[file photo]

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service has appointed Dr. Apisalome Movono as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment followed a rigorous and competitive recruitment process conducted by the TSLS Board in line with the provisions of the TSLS Act and principles of good governance.

The TSLS Board says Dr. Movono brings extensive experience in education leadership, public sector reform, and strategic policy development, with a strong background in tertiary education systems, organizational leadership, and stakeholder engagement.

He holds a PhD in Tourism Management from Griffith University, Australia, a Master of Arts in Tourism Studies, a Postgraduate Certificate in Tertiary Teaching, and a Bachelor of Arts in Marine Affairs and Tourism Studies, where he received multiple academic awards.

Dr. Movono has held senior academic and leadership roles in New Zealand and Australia, including as Associate Professor at the University of the South Pacific.

He has also contributed to national and regional review committees, scholarship governance, and multi-million-dollar funding oversight.

The TSLS Board says Dr. Movono’s appointment is expected to strengthen the organization’s role in supporting equitable access to tertiary education and skills development for Fijians.

The Board looks forward to advancing TSLS’s programmes through modernized systems, deeper partnerships with education providers, and enhanced accessibility and transparency.

Through his leadership, TSLS aims to continue contributing to inclusive education, skills development, and national human capital outcomes for the benefit of all Fijians.

