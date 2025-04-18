New laptops to boost education access

[Source: Supplied]

The American Corner at Suva’s Carnegie Library received a major boost today with the donation of 14 new laptops and a high-tech storage cabinet from the United States Embassy.

US Ambassador to Fiji Marie Damour the donation reflects the U.S. Embassy’s ongoing commitment to promoting education and opportunity in Fiji.

Damour says the laptops, paired with our high-speed Starlink internet, will enable even more interactive learning experiences.

“The American Corner is more than just a space with cool technology. It’s a place where people can meet and exchange ideas, express their opinions, and develop new skills and make new friends.”

American Corners are open-access community spaces supported by the U.S. government that offer free resources to the public.

Damour says the growing impact of the American Corner since its opening in 2023, with over 2,500 people participating in its programs.

Suva City Council Special Administrator Tevita Boseiwaqa says libraries continue to play a vital role in shaping minds and opening doors to opportunity.

Boseiwaqa has encouraged young people to value both books and technology, as libraries are place of liberation that helps people move from being smart to being wise.

