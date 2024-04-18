New initiative to enhance efficiency

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo

There are discussions on the need to formulate a national land use policy for Fiji.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, says this includes the cooperation of the three major land tenants, which are the state, iTaukei, and freehold lands.

Vosarogo says this will be a very huge exercise and will need a holistic approach.

“It will require the services and assistance of those other various relevant government ministries and institutions. But nothing is impossible if we combine our resources for united cause, but for the benefit of our future generation.”

Vosarogo says the Ministry will develop the policy holistically with the strategy to ensure both environmental protection and economic advancement for the betterment of Fijians.

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is currently working on developing more efficient and effective services for the benefit of landowners and tenants.