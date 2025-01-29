New homes for relocating families

Forty new houses will be constructed as part of the Ministry of Climate Change’s initiative to relocate affected people in Dreketi.

The government aims to provide safer housing for those who are vulnerable due to the impacts of climate-related challenges such as rising sea levels and severe weather events.

Minister Mosese Bulitavu, says these homes will be built in partnership with the Ministry of Rural Development.

[Minister Mosese Bulitavu]

“Last year, the spending by the Ministry was around 98%, and now, halfway through this financial year, we have already used 59% of our budget allocation.”

Bulitavu adds funding for the project will be provided by the Climate Relocation Trust Fund, along with support from other executing agencies.

He says that they have been efficiently utilizing the allocated funds for necessary projects, ensuring proper financial management to achieve the desired impact.