New High Commissioner ready for PNG role

Ministry, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala congratulating Fiji’s newly appointed High Commissioner Mosese Tikoitoga. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed best wishes to Fiji’s newly appointed High Commissioner Mosese Tikoitoga and his team as they departed for PNG to take up new diplomatic postings.

On behalf of the Ministry, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala congratulated Tikoitoga and wished him and the team well.

He assured the Ministry’s continuing support to the team as they embark on operationalizing the work of Fiji’s High Commission.

On the same note, Dr. Korovavala highlighted the importance of Fiji’s bilateral relations with PNG and the potential opportunities to advance economic interactions and deepen cultural and regional cooperation.

High Commissioner Tikoitoga says he is proud to represent Fiji.

He will be supported by the First Secretary Paulo Daurewa, and Ateca Mocenakete, as the Second Secretary.

Fiji and PNG share longstanding relations which was established in 1976.