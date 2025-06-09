New gulf deal opens jobs opportunities

Fiji has secured new overseas job opportunities for its seafarers through an agreement with the United Arab Emirates. The deal allows mutual recognition of maritime qualifications, enabling Fijians to work on UAE-flagged vessels.

The Governments of Fiji and the UAE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the mutual recognition of Certificates of Competency for seafarers.

The agreement strengthens maritime cooperation and allows qualified Fijian seafarers to work on UAE-flagged vessels and across the Gulf region.

The MOU was signed in Abu Dhabi during the sixteenth session of the International Renewable Energy Agency Assembly.

Assistant Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Naisa Tuinaceva signed on behalf of the government. The agreement was signed with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The MOU gives effect to Regulation I/10 of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers. It allows Fiji and the UAE to formally recognise each other’s seafarer certificates under international standards.

This recognition enables Fijian seafarers to access jobs in the UAE and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region. It also ensures compliance with global maritime safety and competency requirements.

Under the agreement, the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is the designated competent authority. It will issue and verify certificates under the MOU and ensure Fiji’s certification system meets international best practice.

Tuinaceva said the agreement was a major breakthrough for Fijian seafarers. He said it opens direct access to international shipping and maritime employment while maintaining the highest global standards. He added that the agreement strengthens Fiji’s reputation as a trusted maritime nation under the STCW Convention.

The agreement takes effect immediately upon signing. It will remain valid for five years with an option for renewal.

