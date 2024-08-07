News

New flight links Fiji to the world

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 7, 2024 12:30 pm

Fijians will now be able to travel to around 250 destinations via Dallas, Texas in United States.

This comes as Fiji Airways today announced its latest direct route, which will be Nadi-Dallas beginning in December.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says the new route will see customers being able to fly to places like New York, Miami, London, Paris, the Spanish capital Madrid and Dublin in Ireland.

He states that the new route represents a new chapter for the national airline as it will create more opportunities in the tourism sector.

“This new service is part of Fiji Airways 7th game changer strategy that will drive optimization of the North American business”

Viljoen says the 13-hour service will fly three times a week, which will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday’s.

The inaugural fight is scheduled for the 10th of December this year.

 

