New fisheries station planned for Matakunea

Fishermen and villagers living along parts of Natewa Bay and Viani Bay in Cakaudrove Province are set to benefit from a new fisheries station to be established at Matakunea in the coming years.

Ministry of Fisheries has today completed traditional protocols in seeking approval to lease land for the construction of an ice plant, research facility and training centre to support coastal communities in the region.

Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu says $56,000 was allocated in this financial year for property works in the North, with groundwork already underway to formalise land documentation and lease arrangements.

“The $56,000 that was budgeted in this financial year is for property works. We have completed the documentation with Lands, and the next stage is to bring the trustees to Suva to finalise the lease agreement.”

Bainivalu adds that while the ice plant was initially planned for Natewa under the 2024–2025 Budget, the site was later shifted to Matakunea due to its accessibility and historical significance where the area served as a port of entry for villages along the coast of Natewa Bay 25 years ago.

Turaga ni Mataqali Nasavunivonu Api Naitini has welcomed the development, describing it as a major milestone for landowners and nearby communities, including Navatu.

The project also signals further progress for the people of Nasavunivonu following the government’s return of 56 acres of land under the buy-back scheme last week.

Once completed, the fisheries station is expected to improve access to ice storage, strengthen research and training support, and boost income opportunities for coastal communities in the Cakaudrove province.

