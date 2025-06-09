New disaster shelter serves rural Vanualevu communities

Multipurpose Evacuation Centre in Vatukuca village, Cakaudrove. [Photo Credit: The People's Alliance]

The new Multipurpose Evacuation Centre in Vatukuca village, Cakaudrove is anticipated to house other surrounding communities in the coming cyclone season.

The new facility marks another milestone in Governments joint efforts to strengthen community resilience in Fiji’s rural and maritime areas.

The evacuation centre that was commissioned by Ministry for rural and maritime development and disaster’s Assistant Minister Jovesa Vocea is located in the district of Vaturova in Vanualevu.

[Photo Credit: The People’s Alliance]

The centre is funded by Korea’s International Cooperaion Agency and implemented through the International Organization for Migration Fiji in coordination with the Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management Ministry.

The facility will provide a safe and secure shelter for communities in and around Vatukuca especially during cyclones, floods and heavy rainfall.

The centre is equipped with essential amenities and will also function as a community hall for day-to-day gathering, training and development activities that will help strengthen social cohesion and resilience.

Assistant Minister Vocea has acknowledged the partnership between Government, KOICA and IOM Fiji emphasizing that such collaboration is crucial to achieving inclusive and risk-informed development across all Fijian communities.

The commissioning of the new evacuation centre in Vanualevu comes in time as Fiji gears up to its cyclone season.

