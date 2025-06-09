New development prospects open through Canada- Fiji engagement

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed new development prospects, investment opportunities, and strengthened international relations yesterday, as its members met with Canada’s Secretary of State for International Development, Randeep Sarai.

The engagement took place during a special business reception hosted by Investment Fiji at the Crowne Plaza.

Sarai used the opportunity to discuss Canada’s foreign policy priorities, including diversifying trade and investment opportunities, sharing development priorities, and leveraging international assistance to strengthen economic growth partnerships.

NCCI President Lawrence Kumar says yesterday’s engagement provided a valuable networking opportunity to discuss key development prospects in the country and further strengthen Fiji’s ties with Canada, allowing increased international trade and development beneficial to both countries.

He highlighted that prospects for new job creation and economic enhancement appear promising, particularly as Sarai is set to officially open Canada’s High Commission in Fiji on Friday.

Kumar adds that the move has been long overdue and marks an important milestone in Canada’s long-standing engagement in the region, strong people-to-people ties, and the continued strengthening of bilateral relations between Canada and Fiji.

He also notes that the development could encourage more Canadian visitors to Fiji and vice versa.

Sarai is visiting Fiji for the first time on a three-day trip, which includes a series of field visits and events in Nadi, Sigatoka, and Suva.

