New Civil Aviation Board appointed

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has announced the appointment of the new board of Directors for the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji.

The appointments are effective from April 17th and were made following an Expression of Interest and the subsequent selection process.

Minister, Viliame Gavoka says he is excited with the diversity of the Board given their wide experience, skills, and enthusiasm which will make a difference to the overall operations of CAAF.

Eliki Kaumaitotoya has been appointed the new Chair of CAAF Board.

The other seven Board of Directors are James Sowane, Marigold Moody,Peceli Baleikorocau, George Tudreu, Isikeli Tomi Waqa, Ashneel Chand and Mikaele Leawere.

In acknowledging the outgoing members of the Board, Gavoka thanked them for service to CAAF and Fiji’s aviation industry.