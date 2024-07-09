New biometric system for immigration

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua aims to transform how people interact with immigration services.

The Immigration Department is set to unveil a new online application portal.

The Minister states that it promises greater efficiency and accessibility.

He says the new portal will allow applicants to submit their requests electronically, track application statuses in real-time and receive updates promptly.

This move, Tikoduadua states is part of a broader effort to reduce paperwork, eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles and simplify navigation within the immigration system.



Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Plans include comprehensive training for immigration officers, aimed at fostering a more knowledgeable and courteous service approach.

A dedicated customer support helpline and online chat service will be established to assist applicants promptly with their queries and concerns.

Technological advancements are also on the horizon with improved biometric systems slated for implementation to bolster identity verification protocols.

The integration of data analytics will further enable the department to monitor application trends effectively, ensuring resource allocation meets demand efficiently.

Tikoduadua adds that the strategic importance of a streamlined immigration system for national security and international competitiveness.

By enhancing service efficiency, Fiji aims to attract skilled professionals, support business ventures and position itself as an inviting destination for tourists and international talent.