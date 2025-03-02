New app to boost trust in Fiji’s transport system

[File Photo]

Fijian passengers will soon be able to track bus transactions via app.

This initiative aims to enhance convenience and transparency, addressing concerns raised by passengers regarding bus card payments.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica states that by providing real-time access to payment details, the app will offer greater clarity and help build trust in the system, ensuring passengers feel more confident and informed about their journeys.

Article continues after advertisement

“A superior system is coming to the country, and the beauty of this system is that it’s not only going to cover buses, but also taxis, minivans, and shipping. All the untapped cash that we really don’t know where it’s headed, we’ll be able to see. As a government, the data we collect from all these transport services will allow us to plan better.”

Kamikamica says that before, Vodafone was forced to create the e-ticketing system in a rush, but now, given time, they went through a proper tender process and were awarded the contract.

As a result, a far superior system will be introduced to the country.

Kamikamica adds that the new payment gateway will be environmentally friendly and people will no longer have to keep physical receipts.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.