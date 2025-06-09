New ambassadors to Israel and the United Nations sworn-in

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, commissioned two new ambassadors at a formal ceremony held at State House.

Jesoni Vitusagavulu was commissioned as Fiji’s Ambassador to the State of Israel, while Laitia Tamata was appointed as Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, along with close family members of the two appointees.

Article continues after advertisement

Vitusagavulu brings extensive diplomatic and economic development experience to his new role. He previously served as Fiji’s Ambassador to the United States, Canada and Mexico from 2005 to 2007, based in Washington, D.C. During that tenure, he led efforts to rebrand Fiji’s embassy and facilitated opportunities including securing assistance from international foundations and arranging employment pathways for Fijian workers in Canada.

He also served as Chief Executive Officer of the Fiji Trade and Investment Bureau from 1996 to 2003, where he played a key role in advancing Fiji’s trade and investment agenda.

Vitusagavulu pioneered the development of Fiji’s ICT and audio-visual industries by overseeing the introduction of enabling legislation, financial incentives and supporting infrastructure.

Vitusagavulu has also held several board positions, including Chairman of Food Processors Fiji Limited and Chairman of the Agricultural Marketing Authority.

Tamata, Fiji’s newly appointed Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, is a development practitioner, legal and policy adviser, and academic with broad experience in governance and international law.

His work has contributed to the transformation of numerous development initiatives across Fiji and the Pacific.

Between 1987 and 1988, Tamata was selected for international diplomacy and protocol training with the Fiji Army in preparation for a diplomatic posting. He later pursued specialised studies in international law, focusing on human rights, juvenile justice, environmental law and climate change.

In addition, he has served on the Law and Governance Advisory Committee of the Great Council of Chiefs, advising on leadership and governance matters affecting the iTaukei community.

The commissioning of the two ambassadors marks a strengthening of Fiji’s diplomatic representation and engagement on bilateral, regional and multilateral platforms.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.