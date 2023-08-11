New action plans proposed by iTaukei Affairs

The Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Pita Tagicakirewa, confirms that the Ministry is putting together four new action plans concerning iTaukei.

According to Tagicakirewa, the proposed action plan will ensure the protection of iTaukei’s language and culture and enhance training for the younger generation.

Tagicakirewa is optimistic that the action plan will also safeguard indigenous information.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the action plans include the International Decade on Indigenous Language, which is a ten-year program, culture and education, and the Pacific Regional Culture Strategy.

“Right now, the Ministry is putting together about four action plans concerning the iTaukei. International decade on indigenous languages, 2022–2032 we are putting together a national action plan; it’s almost done.”

The Permanent Secretary says that the proposed action plan will be submitted to the cabinet for endorsement before the Ministry starts implementing it.