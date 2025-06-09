Network problems limit speed camera effectiveness

Speed camera.

The Land Transport Authority has stated that the full rollout of speed cameras across Fiji is being hindered by poor network connectivity.

According to LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa, while 31 camera poles have been installed nationwide, only 14 cameras are currently operational.

Rokosawa says these cameras are rotated monthly among the poles to target areas with high traffic violations.

Article continues after advertisement



LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa. [File Photo]

He adds that a full static speed camera setup, including the pole and mounting costs, approximately $300,000, with the camera unit alone priced at $200,000.

“Not all the 31 poles have cameras, there are some dummy poles, but they have the provisions to have the cameras installed in them.”

Rokosawa says technical issues continue to be a barrier.

“These cameras they work on Vodafone Sims, and once the network is improved along the Rakiraki Korovou corridor, and also part of the Serua corridor, we should be implementing mounting cameras on them.”

Rokosawa says to address these gaps, LTA has started investing in portable speed cameras to conduct covert operations in areas where visibility and infrastructure are lacking.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.