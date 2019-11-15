Navy decommissions RFNS Kula

The Fiji Navy has decommissioned RFNS Kula which will be sailing off to Australia next month.

The Fiji Navy says the RFNS will be scrapped and will be replaced by a larger and more capable Guardian Class Patrol boat RFNS Savenaca.

Republic of the Military Forces Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto who was part of the commissioning crew of the RFNS Kula in 1994 stressed Kula’s motto of “Semper Primus” or Always First.

The RFNS Kula has served Fijians well in the past 25 years with numerous surveillance missions, medical evacuations, search and rescue tasking and a wide variety of deployment.

The Fiji Navy will be receiving the new Guardian Class patrol boat in 2020.