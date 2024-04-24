Police officers reminded of their roles

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The officers who were part of the Investigators Empowerment and Constable Qualifying Courses workshop have been reminded about the significance of education and continuous learning.

Director of Training and Education, SSP Serupepeli Neiko says learning in policing is important given the constantly evolving criminal landscape.

SSP Neiko says the five-day empowerment workshop provides an opportunity for officers to exchange ideas with the Academy staff.

The workshops aim to empower front-line officers from the Uniform Branch, Traffic and Crime Units, while also enhancing the knowledge of policing for those who have undergone “On the Job” training.