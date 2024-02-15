Navakavu clan to commercialize land

The Navakavu clan from Suvavou to Togalevu Village is working on developing and commercializing its land.

Navakavu comprises of five tribes and they own approximately 960 acres of land in the Suva and Lami areas.

This plan was discussed today during an organized workshop where the clan outlined its strategic plan called the Yavusa Navakavu Strategic Plan 2024-2028.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking during the event, Minister for infrastructure, Ro Filipe Tuisawau says that it is imperative for communities to be innovative and draft their own development plans.

“It is critical that all the Yavusas’ have this kind of planning, it is very important for them to understand the resources that they have and how they will utilize it especially in terms of sustainable development, keeping in mind the environment and also climate change so it would be a balance in between development for economic purposes and sustainable development in terms of preserving what they have for future generations.”

Leader of Laselase tribe Tuimavela Hemo says they are seeking approval from the Government for the ambitious project which includes development of wharves, mangrove forest reserves, and medical facilities and many more.

“It’s been a long time coming since we have drafted these development plans such as having an industrial area, residential and the construction of marinas and shopping malls that would be a source of income for our generation in the years to come and we are grateful that now the government has decided to step in.”

Recognizing the importance of sustainable development, the Navakavu clan is working with the ministry of Rural and Maritime Development in the commitment to fostering economic prosperity, and poverty reduction while safeguarding Fiji’s unique marine ecosystems.