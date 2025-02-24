TC Rae intensifies into cat 2 cyclone

Tropical Cyclone Rae has further intensified into a category two cyclone.

According to Fiji Meteorological Office, TC Rae is a category two cyclone and lies to the Northeast of VanuaLevu.

The centre of Cyclone Rae is located about 80km East of Udu Point or about 110km Northeast of Taveuni.

It is moving in a South-southwest direction at about 15km/hr towards the Lau group

It is expected to intensify while tracking southsoutheast towards the Lau Group.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji while a gale warning remains in force for Eastern Parts of Vanua Levu.

Meanwhile, for Labasa, there is overcast with little to no wind, and rain has stopped.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the residents and business community have done necessary preparations by securing their properties.

