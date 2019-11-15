Police response team on standby

The Fiji Police Force response teams are on standby in all divisions to assist the public should the need arise.

Speaking to FBC News, Police Chief of Operation ACP Maretino Qiolevu says they’ve also advised their officers currently on leave to be on standby.

ACP Qiolevu adds Fijians should also play a proactive role by prioritizing their safety and urges the public to refrain from loitering as TC Sarai makes its way closer to the group.

Article continues after advertisement

Police have assured the public that they are closely monitoring the current situation as safety is paramount during this period.

“Right now they have 20 men task force team on standby now in all divisions and we have the Police special response unit who will have more than 30 men on standby. That number may beef up should the situation demands, but at this stage, we are having those numbers of standby.”

Police is calling on Fijians to be well prepared and refrain from loitering.