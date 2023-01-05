Minimal damage due to flash flooding in West

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management]

The new Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management says he has been fully briefed about the situation in the Western division.

Sakiasi Ditoka says the Government through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management is closely working with the Fiji Meteorological Service as they continue to monitor the adverse weather affecting parts of the Western Division.

Ditoka who is currently on a tour in Vanua Levu says the Western team led by Commissioner Western Division Apolosi Lewaqai has been closely monitoring the situation in the past couple of days.

He says the team has conducted visitations to some of the flood-prone communities in the West and is relieved to confirm that there have only been reports of minimal damage.



Ditoka says the team has also been in constant discussion with the Director of Meteorological Services and his team with regards to the possible impacts as they continue to prepare for worst-case scenarios accordingly.

He says on his return from Vanua Levu tomorrow, he intends to visit the Western Division for an on-site brief by the Commissioner Western Division and his team

Director NDMO Vasiti Soko says these affected communities were identified as low-lying and prone to flooding in any event of heavy rainfall in the past.



Soko says the only report of damage they have received is the Nalotawa Road in Ba which is in danger of slipping.

She says as confirmed by the Fiji Roads Authority, the road is still open with single-lane traffic and caution signs have also been installed to warn commuters.

FRA will be verifying the cause of the slip once the weather clears, and also carry out remedial measures.

NDMO confirms that no evacuation centre had been activated since reports of flash flooding in the West however, they continue to work with the Ministry of Education to have school buildings ready should the need to activate any EC arises.