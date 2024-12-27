Localized flooding hits Lautoka

[Source: Supplied by Mohit Lal]

Lautoka has experienced some localized flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and at crossing points; however, the situation remains manageable.

Lautoka City Council Chief Executive Mohammed Anees Khan confirmed that while there have been some disruptions, the city continues to operate as usual.

Khan states that Lautoka is open to the public, although a few businesses have temporarily closed.

He states that the flooding is mainly due to minor issues at low crossings and areas with poor drainage.

Khan is assuring the public that the city council’s teams are actively working to resolve the drainage issues.

He adds the city council continues to monitor the situation closely and has been taking proactive measures to maintain normal operations in Lautoka.