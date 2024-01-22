Heavy rain alert issued

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a heavy rain alert for the Fiji Group as an active trough of low pressure is forecasted to develop to the West.

This system is expected to gradually move east over Fiji impacting most areas from later Wednesday until Friday.

The anticipated trough is set to bring occasional periods of rain at times heavy along with thunderstorms over most parts of the group from Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Article continues after advertisement

Localized heavy falls may result in flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas with a heightened risk of river flooding.

Saturated ground conditions from recent rainfall events further elevate the risk of flooding.

The Weather Office states that a moist northwesterly wind flow is prevailing over the Fiji Group leading to unsettled weather and highly humid conditions.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are becoming common, particularly over the Central Division, Nadroga/Navosa province, interior of Ba, southern Bua and Cakaudrove province.

Isolated heavy falls in the afternoon and evening accompanied by possible flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas are expected to persist in these locations through later this week.

Conditions are anticipated to ease from Friday but isolated heavy falls with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening may continue.

The Fiji Meteorological Service is closely monitoring the weather.