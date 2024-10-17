Heavy rain alert for parts of Fiji

A heavy rain alert remains in effect for the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands as well as Moala and the Southern Lau group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued the alert due to a trough of low pressure currently affecting the eastern parts of the country with another trough expected to approach from the west.

The forecast warns of occasional heavy rain and thunderstorms in these areas with localized heavy falls that could lead to flash flooding in low-lying regions.

Other parts of the country can expect occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms, with rain intensifying later in the day.

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to remain vigilant, as localized flooding could affect communities, roads and bridges, causing traffic disruptions.

Poor visibility on land and at sea is also expected, increasing the risk of accidents due to slippery conditions.

The forecast confidence is rated as low to moderate.