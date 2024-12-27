Flood waters receding in Rakiraki

[Source: Supplied]

The floodwaters in Rakiraki Town are receding, and people are stocking up on supplies in anticipation of more adverse weather.

Ra Provincial Administrator, Elimi Rokoduru, says floodwaters in Rakiraki Town have receded, allowing vehicles to access the area again, although some suburban areas remain affected.

Rokoduru adds that water levels in the town began subsiding by midday and continued to improve throughout the afternoon.

“Yes, as we speak, Rakiraki Town’s water has receded. The town is now accessible to vehicles, but only some parts of the suburbs around are still affected. Water is receding slowly but is still flowing.”

He states that the persistent rainfall, which had been a concern earlier, has now stopped, easing fears of further flooding during high tide.

Rokoduru says that while some Irish crossings and roads remain underwater, the receding waters are a positive sign.

He adds that there have been no reports of damage to livestock or other incidents so far.