Flood risks persists in Nadi, council urges vigilance

The weather in Nadi remains unchanged, with ongoing rain and the afternoon high tide.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nadi Town Council, Muni Reddy, says they are continuing to work closely with the Meteorological Service while the rain persists.

He has welcomed the decision of the Fiji Police Force to implement restricted movement in the areas of Ba, Tavua, and Rakiraki.

Reddy adds that if floodwaters begin to enter the town, the plan is for police to immediately step in and close affected areas.

“There is water in certain places, and what we are doing is working with our team to check for any drain blockages and other issues before any major incidents occur.”

He adds that they are currently inspecting other areas to assess the situation.

Reddy urges residents to be cautious and vigilant, to move their belongings to higher ground, and to closely follow the weather advisories.