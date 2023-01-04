Flash flood alert cancelled in some areas

[File Photo]

Flash flood alerts and flood warnings have been cancelled for some parts of the Western Division.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has cancelled the flood warning for low-lying areas and flood-prone areas within the Ba catchment.

The weather office says flash flood warnings have also been cancelled for low-lying areas, crossings and flood-prone areas within Nakauvadra, Penang, Nabuna Village Road, Yaladro Road, Nadarivatu Road, Balata Flat, Rukuruku, Naseyani, Kings Road – Tavua Town end, Matawai Flats, Ba River, Buabua Road in Lautoka, Vakabuli, Drasa Dam, Vitogo, Nadi Town and Tuva.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Fiji Met Service, a flash flood alert remains in force for low-lying and flood-prone areas in the interior and western parts of Viti Levu from greater Korolevu, Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, Vatulele and Kadavu.