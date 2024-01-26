Farmers urged to take precautions

[File Photo]

In response to heavy rain warnings, the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is advising farmers to take necessary precautions to minimize risks to life and property.

Localized heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, affecting low-lying areas and those near rivers, creeks and waterways.

Farmers are urged to stay informed about weather reports, move livestock to higher grounds in flood-prone areas, salvage crops and secure planting materials.

Farmers should shift machinery away from flood-prone areas, monitor crops and avoid crossing flooded rivers.

The Ministry emphasizes the importance of following weather forecasts and precautionary measures to minimize losses.