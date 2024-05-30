Coastal inundation alert in place

[File Photo]

The Nadi Weather Office has issued a strong wind warning for coastal and land areas in several areas.

This includes the Coral Coast, Navua, Suva, Rewa, Tailevu, Rakiraki, Southern Bua, Cakaudrove, Eastern Macuata Provinces, Kadavu, nearby smaller islands, Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

A coastal inundation alert is also in place for low-lying coastal areas of Southern Viti Levu, including Sigatoka, Navua, Suva, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Beqa, Vatulele, Lomaiviti, and Central and Southern Lau groups.

A trough of low pressure bringing clouds and rain is expected to affect the northern and eastern parts of Fiji until Saturday.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure system to the southwest is causing fresh to strong southeast winds over the country.

The Weather Office has also warned of damaging heavy swells in several regions. This includes the waters off Southwest Viti Levu, Kadavu, the Southern Koro Seas and the Southern Lau Group.

Forecasters say wave heights in these areas could be twice as high as usual. Affected regions include Southwest Viti Levu, Kadavu, Beqa, Vatulele, Southern Lomaiviti and Southern Lau Group.

These heavy swells could bring hazardous breaking waves and dangerous rip currents to low-lying coastal areas. Small boat operators and large vessels in open waters are advised to be very careful due to these risks.

The Nadi Weather Office will issue the next special weather bulletin about the damaging heavy swells at around 3:30 pm today.