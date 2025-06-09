National agriculture kicks off tomorrow

[File Photo]

The Agriculture Show 2025 is expected to take centre stage in Nadi tomorrow.

With this year’s theme being ‘Be Resilient, Produce Smart, Go Local and Grow Agro-Tourism’, this year’s show aims to promote sustainable farming practices, innovative approaches and locally driven solutions.

The significance of this year’s show is to not only boost food security but also to expand agri-tourism opportunities and agricultural potential in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

This year’s show features interactive exhibitions, live farming demonstrations, displays of fresh local produce and opportunities to engage with experts and leaders in the agricultural sector.

According to the Ministry, the event also plans to showcase its initiatives from irrigation and drainage projects, sustainable land-use strategies, export-expansion plans, climate change adaptation projects and food security measures.

The national event will kick off at Koroivolu Park and is expected to come to a close on Friday this week.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.