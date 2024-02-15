Nasinu Town Council commits to making changes

The Nasinu Town Council will now work on developing a Standard Operating Procedure.

This sudden move was prompted by a recent incident in which two enforcement officers allegedly harassed a family selling vegetables in Nasinu.

The Council states that they will develop and implement SOPs for officers interacting with vendors and the general public to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Additionally, they will formalize a Memorandum of Understanding with the Land Transport Authority to address and mitigate hazards posed by illegal vendors to vehicle and pedestrian safety.

Furthermore, the Council is committed to educating their officers on policies, laws, and ethical conduct to ensure respectful, professional, and lawful interactions with the community.

The two officers involved in the recent incident are being placed on paid leave while the matter is being investigated.