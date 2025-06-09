Nasinu records 436 illegal dumping cases

[Supplied]

Nasinu Town Council recorded 436 illegal dumping cases last year.

Chief Executive Felix Magnus states that enforcement remains a key part of the response with more than 100 fines issued in Nasinu alone last year for illegal dumping and waste-related offences.

He adds they delivered about 16,000 tonnes of waste to the Naboro Landfill for the same year.

This indicates a sharp increase compared with about 6,000 tonnes collected between August 2024 and January 2025 after the council resumed control of its waste management.

Magnus says the figures point to the scale of waste being generated and illegally dumped in Nasinu.

“But when we look at the garbage in the bins, so the bins are changed twice a week. When we look at the amount of garbage in the bins, we know that these are not rubbish from these residents. It’s coming from elsewhere.”

He says council bins, placed along footpaths to serve nearby residents, are being misused, with volumes indicating rubbish is being brought in from outside the area.

“So most of the time we find out that its people coming from outside that are dumping in Nasinu. Whether they are looking for skip bins or whether they just dump on the roadside, regardless of the litter acting place.”

The council is continuing enforcement and monitoring as it works to curb illegal dumping and manage rising waste volumes.

