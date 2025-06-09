Nasilai seawall launched

[File Photo]

After 26 years of persistent pleas amid rising seas and coastal erosion, the Yavusa Vulagi of Nasilai village in Nakelo, Tailevu, finally saw their prayers answered with the official launch of a $1.57 million seawall yesterday.

The project, funded through the government’s 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 national budgets, protects the village’s remaining 7 acres of land, home to 161 residents and 43 houses.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka officiated the launch, emphasizing the coalition government’s commitment to climate-vulnerable communities.

“We are thankful that we were able to co-operate and co-ordinate our efforts in getting this work done. I think they have been waiting for over 26 years now, but we are thankful that now is the time, the opportune time, that government has managed to step in and give the assistance.”

The seawall shields the community, one of 14 villages in Nakelo District from further land loss driven by climate change.

The minister commended the engineers and Waterways team for completing the work on time, calling it a “way forward” to safeguard Nasilai for generations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.